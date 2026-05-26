Interirors: Here is how you can get your home summer compliant

Summers are here and so is the heat! With summers come warmth and brightness that can make your space bright and airy even on the hottest days. While air conditioners and coolers are splurged on and have become a necessity, there are some ways in which your homes can feel the impact of the heat lesser. Your spaces can be revamped with these small changes that heighten celebrating the summer light well.
Floors
While carpeted spaces feel warm, summers are the time they get too heavy to be in. Replace wall to wall carpets with area rugs. Choose rugs made of natural materials like bamboo or cotton that are breathable, help keep the space cool while adding character to a plain floor.
For floors that use natural stone or concrete, skipping the rug completely is even better. Walking barefoot on the textured floor often feels refreshing in the otherwise hot atmosphere. Lime plaster is one other finish that helps with the heat and since they are sustainable, the environment vouches for it too.
Curtains
This is the season to celebrate light while also being mindful of how much light is let into your space as it brings heat with it. Pastel hues and sheer curtains in cotton and linen are best suited for this season. Wrap and put away the thick, dark coloured, heavy fabrics that would not only be visually heavy but will also generate heat in your spaces. With the economical options and variety available in the market currently, this is the wisest switch to make this season.
Biophilia
Plants are nature’s air purifier, and as summers intensify, our homes yearn for fresh air. Plants like spider, fern, and snake plants add an aesthetic value beside improving the air quality. Ficus and rubber are favourites too owing to their elegant, shiny leaves. Placing planters of various heights and sizes induce a breath of freshness into the space. Also, there is no such thing as too many plants.
Light bedding
While winters are to cosy up under a double layered quilt and woollens, summers require light weighted, breathable bedding with thinner foam in quilts to help regulate the temperature. Airy cotton bedding with cotton duvets are the most ideal for this weather. In summers, the cushions need to be minimal too, alongside a bed without a throw or runner.
The lesser layers there are to a bed, the more comfortable it makes it to adapt with the scorching heat. Pastel shades and subtle prints would accentuate the aesthetics and keep the visual light.
Energy efficient
The other important thing to keep in mind is reducing the use of lights and gadgets. Though there are some gadgets that have to be used, switching them off when not in use can help save the environment while reducing the heat generated from them. Switch to LED bulbs for your lighting over the regular ones that generate a lot more heat. Use ceiling fans to reduce the use of air conditioners. This is also the season to utilise abundant natural light to your advantage.
Style up your outdoor spaces like balconies, patios, and terraces to host or just enjoy the golden hour with your favourite beverage. Add plants, floor cushions, and fairy lights to complete the look. Summers are often resented because of the heat, but let’s switch the script and celebrate the light!