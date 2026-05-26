Interirors: Here is how you can get your home summer compliant

Summers are here and so is the heat! With summers come warmth and brightness that can make your space bright and airy even on the hottest days. While air conditioners and coolers are splurged on and have become a necessity, there are some ways in which your homes can feel the impact of the heat lesser. Your spaces can be revamped with these small changes that heighten celebrating the summer light well.

Floors

While carpeted spaces feel warm, summers are the time they get too heavy to be in. Replace wall to wall carpets with area rugs. Choose rugs made of natural materials like bamboo or cotton that are breathable, help keep the space cool while adding character to a plain floor.

For floors that use natural stone or concrete, skipping the rug completely is even better. Walking barefoot on the textured floor often feels refreshing in the otherwise hot atmosphere. Lime plaster is one other finish that helps with the heat and since they are sustainable, the environment vouches for it too.