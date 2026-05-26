Massive blaze at oil godown near Manali; two firefighters hospitalised

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at a warehouse belonging to Sri Sathya Sai Oil Lubricants at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Vichoor near Manali on Monday, destroying several oil cans stored at the facility.

Fire and rescue services personnel have been battling to put out the blaze that started around 11 am. During the operation, two firefighters reportedly collapsed after inhaling dense smoke. They were admitted to a nearby hospital. No casualties were reported.

Sources said the fire erupted at the warehouse, where waste oil and lubricant materials were allegedly stored. Employees at the premises noticed the fire and immediately evacuated before alerting the fire and rescue services department. Officials said the blaze intensified as oil cans stored inside the warehouse exploded repeatedly, making it difficult for personnel to approach the site initially.

“The warehouse is located in an open area, and there was no immediate threat to nearby residents. However, controlling an oil fire is extremely difficult due to the highly inflammable materials stored inside,” a firefighter from the Manali fire station involved in the operation said. Since there was no formal complaint, police are yet to register case, sources said.