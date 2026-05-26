Missing teen's body recovered from Marina

CHENNAI: The body of the Class 11 student, who went missing after being caught in strong waves at Marina Beach, was recovered on Monday. The deceased was identified as G Sudarshan (16) of Avadi.

Police said Sudarshan and his younger brother, Kamalesh, had gone to Marina on May 22. Around 6 pm, the brothers were bathing in the sea behind the Kannagi statue when Kamalesh was pulled in by strong waves. Sudarshan attempted to rescue his brother but was dragged into the sea and went missing.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family, a special team launched an intensive search operation with the help of local fishermen and volunteers.

The Coastal Security Group, Fire and Rescue Services, Indian Coast Guard and fisheries department joined the coordinated search efforts. The body was recovered by the police near the harbour beach area and was shifted to the Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem.