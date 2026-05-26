Sanitary staff in Chennai forced to pay 'bribe', 'fines' for leave, missing targets

CHENNAI: The workers employed under Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited (CESPL), one of the contractors handling waste management for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), have alleged they are often forced to pay monthly bribes, penalties for taking leave, and even “target shortfall charges” to supervisors. TNIE visited multiple wards under CESPL’s operation and found the allegations are not isolated to a single area.

Sangeetha (name changed), a sanitary worker and mother of two, is yet to find a way out of making these payments out of the Rs 18,000 salary every month. “Earlier, I worked in a ward near Ennore where supervisors forced me to pay Rs 1,000 every month. I refused, and within a short period I was transferred to another ward,” she alleged.

“Now, in the present ward, I pay nearly Rs 3,000 every month to my supervisor.” She said Rs 1,000 is collected in the name of “pacifying” independent engineers appointed by the corporation to inspect contractor’s waste management. The remaining amount, she claimed, is to ensure she is allowed to continue in the same work area.

“They say we fail to bring the mandated 400 kg of wet waste and 30 kg of plastic waste every day. Though we visit all households, meeting the target is impossible. But, citing the target shortfall, they demand money from us,” she said. Workers, who resist, she claimed, face threats of transfers to distant wards or additional workload. “One day, I informed a unit officer about the issue. Somehow the supervisor immediately came to know about it,” she said.