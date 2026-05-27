A T20 trivia night to be held in Chennai

What is common between Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and other popular personalities? At first, you may treat this as a classic pop culture question. But on Sunday, May 31, Chennai’s quizzing community may encounter clues like these at the second edition of the annual T20 cricket quiz organised by Quiz Foundation of India.
Timed to coincide with the IPL final, the quiz promises an evening where cricket meets entertainment, nostalgia, statistics, and storytelling. Conducted by seasoned quizmasters Ramesh Natarajan, Gaurav Sundararaman, and Rohit Suresh, the event will focus not only on the IPL, but on international T20 cricket.
“What I have been observing in the last few years is that the younger generation is indulging in T20 cricket. We see them super excited and super keen on this form of cricket,” says Ramesh, head of growth marketing, Tiger Analytics. He notes that the appeal of T20 cricket as a quiz subject lies in its unpredictability. The format evolves constantly from new strategies and rule changes to emerging stars and internet-driven fan culture. And beneath the fast-paced nature of the sport lies a rich archive of trivia waiting to be explored.
For Ramesh, T20 cricket makes for a fascinating quiz subject precisely because it keeps changing and the attention it is attracting from younger and newer audiences. “The game reinvents itself constantly,” he notes. While test matches remain to be the best form of cricket, T20 is a game that is more accessible — catching quick highlights or watching the entire game after work.
The organisers add that a good sports quiz question is not merely about difficulty. “The best questions are those where the answer suddenly clicks. The answer might be something that you have consumed over seasons. The answer is right there,” Ramesh says, highlighting the balance between surprise, nostalgia, and storytelling.
And the answer to the opening question? They are all owners of IPL T20 franchise teams. This is the kind of crossover clue that participants can expect at the event.
The second edition of the Quiz Foundation of India’s annual T20 cricket quiz will be held on May 31 at Kavikko Convention Centre, CIT Colony, Mylapore.
Registration is free.