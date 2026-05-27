A T20 trivia night to be held in Chennai

“What I have been observing in the last few years is that the younger generation is indulging in T20 cricket. We see them super excited and super keen on this form of cricket,” says Ramesh, head of growth marketing, Tiger Analytics. He notes that the appeal of T20 cricket as a quiz subject lies in its unpredictability. The format evolves constantly from new strategies and rule changes to emerging stars and internet-driven fan culture. And beneath the fast-paced nature of the sport lies a rich archive of trivia waiting to be explored.

For Ramesh, T20 cricket makes for a fascinating quiz subject precisely because it keeps changing and the attention it is attracting from younger and newer audiences. “The game reinvents itself constantly,” he notes. While test matches remain to be the best form of cricket, T20 is a game that is more accessible — catching quick highlights or watching the entire game after work.