Chennai's newest dessert obsession is cookie, except the scoop-able kind

On a weekday afternoon under Chennai’s scorching sun, customers gathered around warm bowls of scoop cookies — the viral dessert trend that has been steadily taking over cafés and Instagram feeds across the city. Crisp on the outside, gooey and chocolate-filled within, scoop cookies had customers crowding around tables with spoons in hand. Some dug in almost immediately, while others passed the dessert around between friends, lingering over conversations as spoons cut through the warm, molten centre. The dessert’s popularity points to a larger shift in Chennai’s café culture, where Instagram-driven food trends are now influencing what people eat and how they experience desserts.

Tucked away in Alwarpet, The Nini Cafe claims to be among the first in the city to introduce scoop cookies. “We started as a food truck in Anna Nagar before opening this shop here. It wasn’t a trend we saw somewhere and followed — we just experimented with it on our own. We already baked cookies, and one day we simply tried scooping and serving them this way,” the team says.

The café offers just one variety — the triple chocolate scoop cookie. Unlike regular cookies baked conventionally, the team says the scoop cookie is water-baked. “That’s why it’s gooey. The process itself is different,” they explain, handing me a bowl.