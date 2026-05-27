Couple held for abducting baby from hospital in Chennai

CHENNAI: A couple was arrested in connection with the abduction of a nine-day-old baby girl from outside the RSRM Government Maternity Hospital in Royapuram. The suspects have been identified as Amuluk Pava Rose Mary (29) of Kodungaiyur and her husband S Thomas (30), who works at a puncture shop in Nandanam.

The police said the couple had allegedly been pretending to others that Rose Mary was pregnant, as they had remained childless for several years. Investigators said the couple stayed at the hospital premises posing as attendants of a woman who had delivered recently.

After gaining the confidence of Geetha (29), the infant’s biological mother, Rose Mary allegedly took the baby from outside the hospital and fled around 2.30 pm on May 26, the police said.

Based on mobile phone tracking and other technical evidence, a special police team led by the Royapuram assistant commissioner of police traced the suspects within five hours to a church at VOC Nagar in Pulianthope, where the infant was rescued. The police said the baby was later taken to RSRM Hospital for medical examination and was found to be safe.

A case was registered at the Royapuram All Women Police Station under various sections of BNS. The duo was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.