Rising in relentless crisis: How global uncertainties have impacted a generation in India

Aaruthraa R, a 25-year-old defence exam aspirant, believes that the crash of the job market plus the economic inflation has completely changed the conversations that their generation has around jobs, salaries, and career growth, as opposed to the Millennials who came before them. Dhiya relies on a simple explanation. For the older Millennials, it was okay to join a company, grow for several years, and jump companies. But for the younger workforce, she says it sounds like this: “survive layoffs, upskill every six months, freelance on the side, and still you cannot afford a small flat.” It is precisely these reasons, she asserts, that has left them with no loyalty towards their companies. “Companies don’t show us any loyalty either,” she comments.

Changing likes of freedom

Many of these youngsters admit that the recurring uncertainty, backed by rising cost of living, has changed their idea of freedom and independence. Dhiya says, “Independence used to mean moving out, earning, and travelling. Now, it just means surviving without asking for help. Freedom feels like a budget line item.” Aaruthraa too admits that the economy has forced many of them to live frugally and opt for a minimalist lifestyle. Shiva*, a 25-year-old freelancer, corroborates, “My ‘wants’ have vanished. I’m very content with covering the necessities. The desire to invest in things or trips or in buying a new phone doesn’t exist anymore.”