TNUHB residents protest power outage, block road in Chennai

CHENNAI: Over 70 residents of TT Block Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Board (TNUHB) tenements at Sathiamoorthy Nagar in Vyasarpadi staged a protest on Tuesday morning against prolonged power outage and frequent voltage fluctuations in the area. The protesters also blocked the traffic for a brief time.

According to residents, severe power fluctuation began around 8 pm on Monday, followed by a complete outage at 12.40 am on Tuesday. Electricity supply was restored only around 9 am on Tuesday after the residents’ protest.

During the fluctuation, at least six residents, including women and children, were trapped in the elevator. With the absence of lift operators, the residents reached out to Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who rescued them within five minutes.

The residents alleged there was no proper response from Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) officials despite repeated complaints since Monday night.