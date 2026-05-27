Youngsters react to Cockroach Janta Party's growing media presence & impact

In the last week, all eyes, online discourse, and prime-time debates have been trained on the most viral phenomenon in India: the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a political communications strategist and student at Boston University. Cropping up online as a satirical response to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant being quoted by the media saying, “There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone.” Although he later claimed that he had been misquoted, clarifying that he was referring to fake degree holders, it was too late: the CJP had been formed and has continued to get immense social media attention, amassing 22.7 million followers on Instagram.
Its X account being withheld in India didn’t do much to quell the flames either, as Abhijeet has continued to post memes and even called attention to student suicides over the recent NEET paper leak, mobilising his following to sign a petition demanding the Union Education Minister’s resignation. The account has received its share of criticism, too, with claims that Abhijeet is associated with the Aam Aadmi Party or is a ‘foreign agent’ making the rounds, while others dismissed the move as merely a viral trend without any real-life impact. CE asks youngsters whether CJP is just a viral stunt or if it can bring about real on-ground change.
Jia Khosla, student
The account went viral because it felt funny, honest, and easy to relate to. A lot of young Indians are stressed about jobs, money and politics, so it connected with them quickly. Calling everyone involved ‘paid’ or ‘fake’, ignores the fact that many young Indians genuinely feel frustrated about jobs, the cost of living, politics, and not being heard. Even if it stays mostly online, the response itself shows that these feelings are real. If it can push more people to think, question things, and stay involved beyond memes and trends, that would be a good outcome.
Harini S, student
The party, though a depiction of frustrated youth, is impractical on paper. Though there are many followers and movement outbursts, when there is actual cause I don’t think people would show up because following, reacting, and resharing requires the bare minimum effort and it is easier than taking actual actions. However, the platform itself has significant potential, not necessarily as a political “party,” but as a space to amplify public concerns and encourage discussion on social issues. CJP posting about day-to-day issues like paper leak, unemployment issues, and others makes the problem more visible. Hence, it’s a remarkable movement catering to the public where social media followers wouldn’t turn into voters or candidates.
Aman Rahman, student
The CJP, while started out as a meme, is now representing the youth’s frustration and has been inferred and portrayed as the people being tired of being unheard and treated like pests. The criticism that the CJP faces is that they do not have an ideological foundation therefore may not sustain as a movement for long. However, the CJP can make a difference if they show solidarity with existing movements of class, caste, religion, and gender. Through this they can build an ideology, politicise people, and get politicised.
Maxyz M Nadakkalan, artiste-sound designer
Why can’t the CJP be both a genuine political frustration and a meme culture turning political? This is political discourse in a new language – from caricatures and columns to memes, it feels like a natural progression. Comedy has always been an avenue for political conversations. What comes after the joke, that’s the real discourse. A five-second reel can change opinions and behaviour. Calling it names won’t take away its impact. Plus, it’s unfair to judge a week-old movement on offline mobilisation.
Rheea Mukherjee, writer
This should not come as a surprise. We are living through an absurd gap in rights and quality of life. The youth of this country deserve so much more than excruciating survival and crumbs to look forward to. We’d be foolish to look at this moment without the lens of potential. Criticism and good-faith questions matter, but it is equally important to examine how we, individually, can offer a stronger praxis to address our collective frustration. It is time to walk the talk and find solidarity with one another. Look around you, your neighbours. Notice the quality of life across their realities. How do you get people together to solve one micro issue to start with? This is how solidarity transforms into collective power and adds momentum to any larger call to action.
Godwin Emmanuel, research scholar
It’s nice to see Gen Z developing a collective political consciousness and coming together. But if an actual change or revolution has to happen, it needs a strong ground presence, not just a digital one. Right now, the movement feels a little performative. A lot of people are participating because it’s exciting, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into deeper political engagement. If the movement doesn’t want to die down, it needs a stronger consciousness, a clear ideology, and presence on the field.