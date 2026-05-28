3-fold hike in water tariff: Tambaram residents seek rollback of notification

CHENNAI: Residents of the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) have urged the civic body to immediately withdraw the gazette notification that enables the revision of water tariffs, objecting not only to the three-fold increase in monthly charges but also to the proposed collection of one-time deposits.

The civic body increased the monthly water charge from Rs 50.50 to Rs 150.50 from April 2026 without prior public consultation or notice to consumers, even as several areas continue to receive irregular water supply. The sudden revision triggered protests from residents and apartment associations, who took up the issue with the corporation.

Following the objections, the TCMC commissioner orally assured residents that the revised charges would be reconsidered. However, residents alleged that the corporation continues to collect the revised tariff in Ward 23.