Ageing with authenticity at Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai has been an Indian fixture at the Cannes Film Festival since 2002, and her wardrobe selections at these appearances have always been admired or at least analysed. This year, a deep blue Amit Aggarwal ensemble was met with hostility from a surprising quarter: writer Mrinal Pande who bodyshamed the actor on X. The fishtail gown was one of four looks that Rai showed off at the festival; the others were built around a pink Sophie Couture dress, a white Cheney Chan pantsuit and a beige Fjolla Nila dress.

Pande’s callous statements have had many respond with disgust, but some among these commentators now describe Rai as a plus-size celebrity, and this is a disservice to people who are actually plus-size. Rai does not, at this time, offer true plus-size representation in the media. That she offers mid-size representation is itself plenty, and valuable. Moreover, at 52, she presents a real portrayal of women of menopausal age, whose bodies and faces are supposed to be different from what they were in their 20s. These changes are rarely depicted as being anything other than saddening, rather than as natural and as beautiful.