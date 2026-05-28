Ancient stories, modern expressions

There was once an entire generation that grew up on a steady visual diet of the two great epics of ancient India — the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. It did not matter that they were aired on Sunday mornings at 9.30 am, a time modern civilisation now reserves for gym guilt and scrolling through reels of strangers making coffee. Back then, families willingly sacrificed their precious weekend sleep. Grandmothers insisted on ritual baths before anyone settled down before television sets that looked like ambitious cardboard boxes. Streets would empty, tea stalls would fall silent and, for one sacred hour every week, India collectively postponed life itself. For four years, the epics held the country in a trance powerful enough to make even the neighbourhood gossip pause mid-sentence.

In today’s fractured attention economy, where even a three-minute video is considered “too long”, it is difficult to imagine anything captivating an entire nation in quite the same way. Yet the art world occasionally throws up reminders that mythology still possesses the power to obsess, consume and inspire. Renowned Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti has been in the news recently for his monumental paintings based on scenes from the Mahabharata. His fascination with the epic was far from a passing interest. The series represents five years of research into the text, followed by another 12 years spent creating 25 massive paintings depicting some of the epic’s defining moments.