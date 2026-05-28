Chennai's Scrabble master Ranganathan Chakravarthy is on a mission

Scrabble board. Two tile racks. One hundred letter tiles in an opaque bag. Played among two to four players, the goal is to score more points by forming letters individually. Each player draws seven letter tiles and places them on the tile rack. Words could be formed on the board either horizontally (left to right) or vertically (top to bottom). After each turn, players should fill their rack again. If you could play all seven of your tiles in a single turn, you would receive a Bingo. Each letter is assigned to a point value, also with special squares that could multiply the value of the letter or an entire word. The game ends when all tiles are drawn and one player empties their rack and the player with the maximum score wins the match. This is the regular Scrabble. A game most of us may be familiar with. But the game is also played with a certain seriousness, where moves are perfectly timed and strategies are executed.

As the city is gearing up for Chennai Open Scrabble Tournament 2026 next month, CE talks to ‘Master’ Ranganathan Chakravarthy, an international scrabble player about the intricacies of the sport.

When Ranganathan was simply reading through Adyar Times one morning in 1998, he found that a Scrabble tournament was being held in Anna University. “This surprised me because I had not seen any Scrabble tournaments before in my life,” he says. Explaining his first tournament experience, “I was shocked to learn that there were so many words which are unknown to me, like AA (a type of lava in Hawaiian), CWM (Welsh word for valley), TWP (Welsh word for dim-witted),” he exclaimed, pointing to these words which appear in the official Scrabble dictionaries used for gameplay. Ranganathan came second in that tournament. He then went on to win the Bengaluru championship 2003, the Goa championship thrice in 2004, 2014, and 2016, and two international championships, in 2003 and 2004 respectively.