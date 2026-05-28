It’s must for bulk waste generators in Chennai to register online

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has made online registration mandatory for all bulk waste generators and warned that failure to comply within 15 days of receiving notice from the respective zonal officer would invite penal action under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

Bulk waste generators include establishments with a built-up area of 20,000 sq m or more, daily water consumption exceeding 40,000 litres, or those generating 100 kg or more waste per day.

In an official release, the GCC stated that such establishments must ensure segregation of waste at source and undertake on-site processing of biodegradable waste through composting, bio-methanation, or other approved methods.

Further, bulk waste generators must submit annual returns and make arrangements for collection and handing over of dry waste, sanitary waste and other special-care waste either to the GCC or agencies authorised by it. Zonal officials in all 15 zones would assist establishments in completing the process. For details visit gccservices.in website.