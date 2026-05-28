Two years & counting, swimming pool in Tiruvottiyur awaits reopening

CHENNAI: It’s been more than two years since the swimming pool operated by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) behind Shanmuganar Park in Tiruvottiyur was closed to the public owing to maintenance issues. Following demands from local residents to renovate and reopen the facility at the earliest, the GCC zonal officer for Tiruvottiyur inspected the spot and said the matter will be escalated to higher officials.

The swimming pool was constructed when Tiruvottiyur functioned as a municipality and was initially built with a depth of eight feet, instead of the usual five feet in public pools, the official said. After a child reportedly drowned in it, the pool was closed for a brief time.

After Tiruvottiyur merged with Chennai corporation, the pool was modified in 2020 by reducing its depth to around four feet. A contractor was hired to maintain the pool and a nominal entry fee of Rs 20 for children and Rs 40 for adults was fixed.