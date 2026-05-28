Two years & counting, swimming pool in Tiruvottiyur awaits reopening

CHENNAI: It’s been more than two years since the swimming pool operated by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) behind Shanmuganar Park in Tiruvottiyur was closed to the public owing to maintenance issues. Following demands from local residents to renovate and reopen the facility at the earliest, the GCC zonal officer for Tiruvottiyur inspected the spot and said the matter will be escalated to higher officials.
The swimming pool was constructed when Tiruvottiyur functioned as a municipality and was initially built with a depth of eight feet, instead of the usual five feet in public pools, the official said. After a child reportedly drowned in it, the pool was closed for a brief time.
After Tiruvottiyur merged with Chennai corporation, the pool was modified in 2020 by reducing its depth to around four feet. A contractor was hired to maintain the pool and a nominal entry fee of Rs 20 for children and Rs 40 for adults was fixed.
Residents said the pool was once a popular recreational spot, particularly for children and women, attracting visitors not only from nearby localities but also from other pockets of north Chennai. After the drowning incident, it was not the same. As the revenue collection was poor, the contractor who was operating the pool was unable to recover his investment and eventually withdrew.
Tenders were floated several times over the next five months after the contractor backed out, but no bidder came forward. Local residents who visited the pool regularly recalled the swimming pool had three staff members: one manning the ticket counter, a maintenance worker, and another person monitoring the children when they swim.
“If GCC reopens the pool, it will be very useful for children who cannot afford using private ones,” a 17-year-old resident from Poonga Nagar Main Road said. “Since the beginning of May, I have seen parents enquiring with the park staff about the swimming pool. GCC must take steps to renovate the pool,” a visitor to the park said.
“We will take this up with senior corporation officials and take further action,” the official added.