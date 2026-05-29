Chennai cop arrested for sexually assaulting boy

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old police head constable was arrested by the Ashok Nagar police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy at the house of the teenager’s uncle in Kodambakkam.

The police said the suspect, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, also forced the boy to drink liquor. After an inquiry, the man was sent in judicial remand on Thursday. He has also been placed under suspension.

The suspect has been identified as Velappan, a head constable attached to the Vadapalani police station. The police said Velappan went to his friend’s house in Kodambakkam around 1.30 am to consume alcohol.

After his friend slept off, Velappan, in an inebriated state, went to the room where his friend’s nephew was sleeping and allegedly sexually abused him. The boy who was in deep sleep, woke up all of a sudden, hit Velappan, and locked the room from the outside, the police said.

The boy then went to the Ashok Nagar police station, and lodged a complaint. The case was then transferred to the Ashok Nagar All Women Police where a case under the Pocso Act was registered.