Chennai: Mason stabs woman to death in tiff over dues

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a mason following a dispute over pending construction payments at Sameera Nagar in Kaduvetti in Thiruverkadu on Thursday. The suspect, Murugan, was arrested and admitted to the hospital for treatment. The deceased has been identified as Kalai Bhavani, wife of Rajini, who runs a flower business in T Nagar.

Sources said the family had recently purchased land in Sameera Nagar and started construction of a G+1 house for which Murugan was working as the supervisor. The police said the family owed Murugan around `1.5 lakh in dues for the past two months.

The police said on Thursday morning, after Kalai Bhavani’s husband left for work, Murugan allegedly entered the house by jumping over the gate.

An argument broke out between the two and in a fit of rage, Murugan allegedly stabbed Kalai Bhavani with a knife he had brought with him, killing her on the spot. Upon hearing the commotion, the couple’s daughter rushed upstairs and found her mother lying unconscious in a pool of blood, sources said. The police said Murugan sustained fractures in his left leg and hip after allegedly jumping from the second floor while trying to escape.