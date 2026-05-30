Deadly Darling: Dracula's enduring legacy even after a century

The strength of the vampire is that no one will believe in him.

~ Monster-hunter Van Helsing in Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’ (1897)

Legends of blood-relishing beings have existed in folklore across the world for centuries. But it took one novel — written by Irish author Bram Stoker and published on May 26, 1897 — to transform the vampire into one of the world’s most enduring fictional characters. As the Gothic novel nears 130 years since publication, it is safe to say that Stoker’s Dracula has travelled far beyond the pages of its book, inspiring countless adaptations, films, television series, and an entire genre of vampire romances.

Over the decades, Dracula has appeared as a terrifying predator, a seductive aristocrat, a tragic lover, a comic father and even a teenage heartthrob. He has moved through silent cinema, Hammer Horror films, comic books, television series, and animated children’s movies. He has even entered popular culture.