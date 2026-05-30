Man kills father-in-law over dowry dispute near Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 75-year-old man, Raji, was allegedly murdered by his son-in-law, Ravindar (45), in Thottikkalai village near Tiruvallur late on Thursday, during an altercation over the latter’s alleged dowry demands and abuse of his wife.

According to police, Ravindar is unemployed and an alcoholic. He frequently demanded money and jewellery from his wife Tamilselvi (40), and also allegedly physically assaulted her.

On Thursday night, Tamilselvi allegedly informed her father Raji she could no longer endure Ravindar’s abuse. Raji confronted his son-in-law, leading to a heated altercation.

However, local residents intervened and separated the two. Police said that later in the night, while Raji was asleep outside his house, Ravindar allegedly returned and attacked him with a stone.

The elderly man died at the spot. Ravindar fled right after, they added. Following a complaint lodged by Raji’s son, Rayan, Sevvapet police filed a murder case and a search is under way to nab Ravindar.