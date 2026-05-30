Up in smokes

Although many people have heard about how smoking is detrimental to respiratory ailments as well as cancer, the impact of smoking on fertility has not been overlooked either. However, if one’s focus is entirely on the dangers associated with one’s ability to reproduce, then they tend to ignore the underlying dangers involved in smoking.

The systemic impact of smoking

Toxic compounds — nicotine, carbon monoxide, and tar — get into the blood system. They are then transported to the blood and circulated to different organs and processes. Nicotine causes the narrowing of blood vessels and reduces the amount of oxygen supply to the blood. Inhaling carbon monoxide diminishes the blood’s ability to transport oxygen. This will eventually cause damage to cells.

Hormonal and reproductive disruptions

Although smoking causes hormonal imbalance in both males and females, the symptoms and effects on the body are quite different. Smoking in women alters the estrogen levels of the body. This disruption results in the alteration of the female reproductive system and leads to irregular bleeding or altered menstrual cycles (menstrual cycle disturbances). Smoking can also influence the progression of menopause; with early menopause occurring sooner, earlier deterioration of ovarian function and therefore a decrease in ovarian reserve. These hormonal imbalances too have an impact on various physical and emotional effects on the body. Smoking affects the motility, decreasing amount of sperms in the males. Smoking causes a disturbance of testosterone levels which then has a broad hormonal imbalance.