Up in smokes

Although many people have heard about how smoking is detrimental to respiratory ailments as well as cancer, the impact of smoking on fertility has not been overlooked either. However, if one’s focus is entirely on the dangers associated with one’s ability to reproduce, then they tend to ignore the underlying dangers involved in smoking.
The systemic impact of smoking
Toxic compounds — nicotine, carbon monoxide, and tar — get into the blood system. They are then transported to the blood and circulated to different organs and processes. Nicotine causes the narrowing of blood vessels and reduces the amount of oxygen supply to the blood. Inhaling carbon monoxide diminishes the blood’s ability to transport oxygen. This will eventually cause damage to cells.
Hormonal and reproductive disruptions
Although smoking causes hormonal imbalance in both males and females, the symptoms and effects on the body are quite different. Smoking in women alters the estrogen levels of the body. This disruption results in the alteration of the female reproductive system and leads to irregular bleeding or altered menstrual cycles (menstrual cycle disturbances). Smoking can also influence the progression of menopause; with early menopause occurring sooner, earlier deterioration of ovarian function and therefore a decrease in ovarian reserve. These hormonal imbalances too have an impact on various physical and emotional effects on the body. Smoking affects the motility, decreasing amount of sperms in the males. Smoking causes a disturbance of testosterone levels which then has a broad hormonal imbalance.
Cardiovascular and respiratory consequences
Smoking has a major impact on both the heart and lungs, although this can occur at different rates and pose different risk factors. For women, it has long been known that their risk of developing heart disease is increased by smoking; more recently, it has been discovered that these are probably linked to the effects of smoking on the hormonal system causing damage to blood vessels and leading to poor circulation and symptoms of breathlessness on even mild exertion. Conversely, for men smoking increases the probability of them suffering a heart attack or stroke at a younger age to non-smokers, as well as increasing the speed at which plaques deposit in the arteries. It also has a depressant effect on lung capacity, which raises the risk of developing chronic bronchitis.
Common symptoms
Breathlessness
Persistent coughing
Poor stamina
Fatigue during routine activities
Impact on skin, immunity, and ageing
Smoking has a potentiating effect on ageing and immune suppression in men and women, but the early signs differ. Women tend to show signs of photoageing and loss of skin firmness due to degradation of collagen, wrinkles, and rough, blotchy complexion. Shift in the hormonal balance increases the risk of osteoporosis. Men are less likely to show ageing that is visibly apparent, but the reduced ability to heal burns and wounds, increased risk of infection, and the delayed ageing process will be damaging to later health. However, smoking weakens immune defence and increases the risk of serious disease in both.
Neurological and mental health effects
Nicotine impacts brain chemistry and mental health in complicated ways for women and men. For women, smoking can more frequently cause a vulnerability to anxiety, variation in moods, and intense dependence on nicotine because of hormonal sensitivities. Sleep patterns are also more likely to be disturbed in women. For men, smoking is more likely to trigger feelings of frustration and represent a predetermined method of using nicotine to alleviate mental stress. In the long-term, it can lead to a decrease in cognitive focus and be harmful to emotional regulation.
Common warning signs
There are many signs of smoking damage that are very hidden and often blow off due to lack of attention. However, every one of the warning signs of smoking damage points to a serious health problem.
In women
Irregular sleep patterns
Skin dullness and premature ageing
Hormonal mood swings
Persistent fatigue
In men
Reduced stamina and physical endurance
Frequent respiratory issues
Decreased concentration
Chronic tiredness
Prevention and risk reduction
The most proven method of reversing the damage caused by tobacco smoke is to stop smoking, although there. For women, labour-intensive alternate methods of balancing hormones such as yoga and mindfulness practice to cope with a nutritional deficiency may be effective in stopping smoking, increasing calcium levels, regulating diet, and heavy screening examinations are also imperative to follow through with. For men, structured programmes in conjunction with sports should be incorporated into recovery for front court recognition of the hearth/lung functions.
To sum up, it is found that behavioural counseling, prescribed nicotine replacement products, reduction of smoking triggers and healthy lifestyle changes are commonly known to be effective in the general preventive habits.
One’s fertility can be largely impacted by this change. Killing fertility is one of the more shocking consequences of smoking (mostly in woman). However, it has different effects on men and women and we should address the issues of not smoking on: cardiovascular development, immune, mental health and health in general. Smoking, as a long-lasting disruption to all the systems in the body, is a serious source of damage which needs to be tackled individually and by those around us.
(The writer Dr C Selvi is a consultant — interventional, transplant pulmonologist & ILD specialist, Kauvery Hospitals, Vadapalani, Chennai)