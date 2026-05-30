Vapid addiction

In the last ten years, the concept of vaping has been introduced as being less dangerous compared to the traditional way of smoking. As a result, many smokers, especially younger people, have started vaping with an objective to either cut down on their tobacco intake or to quit smoking entirely. Yet, nowadays, there is a negative tendency, whereby people who used to vape to help themselves to give up smoking, are beginning to become dependent on the use of vaping equipment.

While vaping does seem to be less dangerous than smoking, it does involve certain risks for health. Moreover, the popularity of flavoured vaping products, together with the intensive advertising of such products and belief in their harmlessness, results in the emergence of a new cohort of nicotine-dependent people. It is estimated that in 2025, around 129 million adults were using nicotine vaping devices compared to the 50 million in 2018. According to the WHO, there are at least 15 million teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15 who are e-cigarette users globally. Even though the number of smokers has been reduced, it has been estimated that there are about 1.2 billion tobacco users worldwide, highlighting the ongoing burden of nicotine addiction.

Risks of nicotine to the body