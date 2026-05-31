Chennai: Kilambakkam skywalk to be a reality by August

CHENNAI: After months of missed deadlines and mounting commuter frustration, authorities are expecting the pedestrian skywalk linking the Kilambakkam bus terminus and suburban railway station to be completed by early August, with the final 167 metres of construction now under way.

The pedestrian bridge across Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road is designed to connect the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus and the newly constructed suburban railway station. However, repeated delays have forced passengers to continue crossing the busy GST Road on foot amid fast-moving traffic to access both Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) services and mofussil buses.

A Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) official said fabrication of the foot overbridge segment spanning the railway portion is under way at a facility in Ranipet, and is expected to be completed within the next two weeks. The structure will then be transported to Kilambakkam for welding, assembly and installation. The rail-side component is being coordinated by CUMTA and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).