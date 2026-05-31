Father shoots youth in leg for stabbing mother in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A family dispute took a violent turn at Mamallapuram in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday night as a man shot his son using a country-made gun for stabbing his wife.

The incident took place near Pooncheri when the one of the suspects, Prabhakaran alias Captain (25), got into an argument with his mother Mala (50). When the quarrel escalated Prabhakaran allegedly stabbed her with a knife, leaving her with deep cuts on her hands. Neighbours rushed Mala to the Government Primary Health Centre in Pooncheri.

Prabhakaran, who sustained a minor cut, also visited the same hospital for treatment. While police were recording Mala’s statement, her husband Sekar (52) arrived at spot around 11:30 pm, armedf with a a country-made gun. Spotting his son outside the hospital, he fired multiple rounds at Prabhakaran’s legs.

Officers already on the premises overpowered Sekar, and arrested him on the spot. The firearm and iron pellets were seized. Prabhakaran was then admitted to the same hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is ongoing.