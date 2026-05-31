Three arrested for lynching migrant worker from Assam

CHENNAI: Three persons have been arrested in connection with the lynching of Prosenjit Das (35), a migrant worker from Assam, at RR Kandigai village near Tiruvallur.

One of the suspects have been identified as Ravi (42), and the other two are his relatives. All the three have been remanded in custody.

According to the Vengal police, Prosenjit was among six migrant workers who had arrived at Amanapakkam village in search of work.

The police said he later consumed alcohol and entered RR Kandigai village, where he allegedly entered a house and misbehaved with the women inside.

After being chased away, he reportedly entered another house and allegedly quarrelled with women and residents there.

As residents raised an alarm, members of the public intervened. The police said Prosenjit allegedly attacked some of them, following which a group of villagers assaulted him. He collapsed during the attack and died on the spot.

The police said efforts are under way to identify other persons involved in the assault.