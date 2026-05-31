TVK sacks district-level functionary over assault

CHENNAI: TVK, on Saturday, removed a district-level functionary from the party and all organisational posts after he was accused of assaulting a poclain operator at a demolition site in New Perungalathur.

On Thursday night at Puthur Nagar, where demolition work of an old building was under way, police sources said a group of men who arrived in a vehicle carrying TVK flags sought the contact details of the contractor handling the work. When the poclain operator, Alagudurai, allegedly refused to share the phone number, an argument broke out ending in Jayachandran, alias Jai, the joint organiser of the Volunteers’ Wing in Chengalpattu North-West district allegedly threatening and slapping the operator.

In a statement, TVK said his conduct violated party discipline and tarnished its image, and announced his removal from the party and all posts with immediate effect.

A complaint was lodged with the Peerkankaranai police.