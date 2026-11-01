Cyclone likely in Bay, moderate rain in Chennai today

CHENNAI: A cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by November 1, with the system expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast by the evening of November 2.

While the cyclone is likely to bring heavy rainfall to south and central coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu is expected to receive only moderate spells of rain, with the bulk of the intense rainfall activity likely to remain over Andhra Pradesh.

In Chennai, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in some areas on Sunday.

For Tamil Nadu, the RMC has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Nilgiris and Tiruvallur districts on November 2. On November 3, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts and Pondicherry are likely to receive heavy rain.

However, the overall rainfall activity in north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, is expected to be moderate compared with the anticipated rainfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Chennai and neighbouring districts could receive moderate spells on November 2 and 3, with the Ponneri, Gumidipoondi and Pulicat belt likely to receive rainfall.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the system is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast by the evening of November 2.

Light to moderate rain is likely at several places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places between November 1 and 4.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Saturday. Madurai Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 37.5°C.