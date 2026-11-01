GCC directs engineers to mill existing roads before relaying bitumen to prevent rise in road levels

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has directed its engineers to ensure road level is not raised by laying fresh bitumen on top of the existing roads, and to mill the surface wherever necessary before laying a new layer.

In a circular dated October 27, the GCC Commissioner instructed engineers of the Bus Route Roads Department to measure and record existing road levels before taking up relaying. The existing bituminous layer must generally be milled to a depth equal to the thickness of the new layer to be laid. This is to prevent roads from gradually rising above adjoining houses and footpaths, a problem repeatedly raised by residents.

The instructions follow a representation from Arappor Iyakkam to the additional chief secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, and instructions from the ACS, both dated October 6.

Before relaying, engineers must inspect and record the condition of the existing pavement, road levels, camber, cross-fall, longitudinal profile, drainage and levels of adjoining properties. They must use suitable mechanical equipment to mill the surface to the required depth, width and profile. The milled surface must have a smooth, diamond-cut finish, without ridges, undulations or uncut patches, and the underlying pavement must not be damaged.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, welcomed the circular but pointed out it did not cover cement roads. “Certain requirements, such as not increasing road levels, should be non-negotiable,” he said.

Superintending engineers, zonal officers, executive engineers, assistant executive engineers, assistant engineers and junior engineers have been asked to ensure the instructions are followed in road-relaying works under their jurisdiction.