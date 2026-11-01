Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 2.2 crore seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Chennai Customs officials seized 6.36 kg of hydroponic ganja, worth Rs 2.23 crore, in two cases involving passengers arriving from Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

In the first case, air intelligence unit officers intercepted an Indian passenger who arrived from Bangkok on October 29, based on specific intelligence. He attempted to exit through the green channel without declaring anything.

A search of his checked-in baggage led to the recovery of 10 airtight packets with 1.48 kg of cannabis, concealed inside false bottoms. The substance tested positive for ganja. The passenger was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

In the second case, officials intercepted an Indian woman arriving from Kuala Lumpur on October 30. A search of her checked-in trolley bag led to the recovery of 15 packets containing 4.88 kg of hydroponic ganja, worth Rs 1.71 crore. Preliminary field testing confirmed the presence of cannabis. The woman was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.