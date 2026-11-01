Zero tolerance drive: Rs 7 Lakh fine slapped, 8,704 cases booked in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) booked 8,704 cases and collected Rs 7.65 lakh in fines during the Zero Tolerance Day enforcement drive conducted across the city on Saturday.

The special drive was carried out on major and arterial roads as part of the department’s road safety initiatives to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

The violations for which cases were registered included riding without helmet, pillion rider without helmet, defective or missing number plates, wrong side driving/no-entry, signal violations, improper uniform, driving without licence, using phones while driving, not wearing seat belts, triple riding, insurance violations, carrying passengers in goods vehicles, drunken driving and tampering with silencers.

As per official data, the north zone recorded the highest number of violations at 3,816, followed by south zone (2,218), west (1,920) and east (750). The south zone accounted for the highest fine collection at Rs 3.69 lakh, followed by west with Rs 1.89 lakh, north with Rs 1.46 lakh and east with Rs 60,500.