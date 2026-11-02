75 pet shops in Chennai's Broadway market shut, traders go on protest

CHENNAI: The GCC shut down 75 pet shops at the century-old Broadway Sunday Pet Market in Georgetown on Sunday. Nearly 100 traders protested, demanding permission to continue trading at the location or an alternative space. The drive was suspended temporarily following the protest and traders continued selling animals.

GCC had put up notices asking traders to stop selling animals along Maskanchavadi and Amman Koil Street. A resident had approached the court seeking the removal of the shops, alleging that the market caused traffic congestion and created unhygienic conditions that posed health risks.

Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said the ban was not new and that traders had been running shops without licences for nearly 100 years, while occupying roads and obstructing traffic.

“Animal excreta is often cleaned only by corporation staff. The market is also known for bringing in exotic breeds without proper approvals,” the official said.

The case is scheduled for hearing next week. GCC put up the notice three days ago and began monitoring the area from 2 am on Sunday, along with police personnel, to prevent traders from setting up stalls. Of the nearly 90 temporary shops, 75 were shut.

“We have only taken action related to road encroachment on Sunday. We will soon enforce the ban over lack of licences, while also inspecting the condition of the animals along with the Animal Welfare Board to take appropriate action,” the official said. As the pet shop owners sought alternative space, a senior corporation official said the civic body would consult stakeholders to find a long-term solution. “A few of the items are banned, but legal pet businesses can be regulated as per law,” the official said.