Chennai: Chromepet station access gap forces residents to risk life on railway tracks

CHENNAI: Two months after an 18-year-old college student died while crossing the tracks near Chromepet Railway Station, hundreds of people from Radha Nagar continue to take risky shortcuts to access the station, saying the railway has failed to provide an easy path from the eastern side.

Following the death of S Rajashri in August, the railway constructed compound walls along the GST Road and near the railway parking area, where people used to freely trespass. However, even after the walls were built, trespassing continues as the structures are easily climbable. Scores of people, including the elderly, are seen climbing over the walls to reach the Radha Nagar side and vice versa.

“After the death, we expected the railway at least to deploy police personnel at vulnerable locations, besides creating awareness and imposing fines,” said V Santhanam, president of the Chromepet Railway Users Association.

Passengers also said that commuters from GST Road use Radha Nagar Main Road to reach areas such as Nemilichery, Nanmangalam and Kovilambakkam. Santhanam pointed out that, with the Chromepet bus stop also located close to the station, people from Radha Nagar, in a hurry to catch buses at specific timings often cross the tracks carelessly. With several colleges located on the eastern side of the station, hundreds of students also take the risk by crossing the tracks.

Though there is a subway from Radha Nagar Main Road, there is no connectivity from the subway to the station platforms. Passengers have urged the railway to provide direct access from the subway to the platforms, similar to St Thomas Mount, Meenambakkam and Palavanthangal railway stations.