Chennai: Garbage uncleared for week, road near suburban terminal turns dumpyard

CHENNAI: The road near platform 12 of Moore Market Complex suburban terminal at Chennai Central has turned into a dumping ground, with garbage piled up for nearly 300 m. The waste, which has remained uncleared for at least a week, gives off a pungent smell that reaches the terminal entrance, forcing passengers to cover their noses as they walk on the platform.

During a visit to the spot on Sunday morning, TNIE found hundreds of garbage bags containing plastic and food waste piled along the road. Workers were also seen clearing the waste. The road is used as a collection point for garbage generated across Chennai Central railway station and the suburban terminal. Passengers said the stench had made their daily commute difficult over the past few days.

V Raju, a resident of Ponneri who travels daily from Gummidipoondi by suburban train, said services bound for Gummidipoondi usually depart from platform 12.

“At times, trains take at least half an hour to start from Moore Market Complex. I have seen pregnant women feeling nauseous and children finding it difficult to bear the stench,” he said.

S Suresh Babu, president of the Gummidipoondi Railway Passengers Welfare Association, said he had written to senior railway officials about the issue.

“Usually, the garbage is cleared regularly. However, it has not been cleared for the last 10 to 15 days. The smell is unbearable. We need a permanent solution,” he said.

A Southern Railway official said the collection point would be shifted to a location beyond the platform. The garbage had been covered and would be cleared within a week, the official added. A Chennai Corporation official from Zone 5 said the garbage was usually cleared every day and that he would look into the matter.