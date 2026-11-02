On display: Nivetha Mailasini’s curatorial vision brings 16 artists together at The Madras Warp

Long before we took to the written word to express ourselves, we were already telling stories through drawings, carvings, and symbols. Art, in many ways, has a language of its own. This ability to tell different stories while finding a common thread brings the exhibition The Madras Warp together.

The event draws inspiration from the warp, the threads that hold a woven fabric together. It is an apt metaphor for a show that brings together artists working across different media, many of whom have known one another for years. “All the artists have some connection with Madras. Either they work here or have studied here. It is this city that connects us, and we are presenting the medium that we are practising all together,” shares artist and curator of the show, Nivetha Mailasini.