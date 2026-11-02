Scripting a new chapter: A common man makes Tamil inscriptions searchable online

Imagine a web domain dedicated to providing information about Tamil Nadu’s stone inscriptions. It provides details of more than 8,500 inscriptions, including those in Tamil-Brahmi (aka Tamili), with their dates, locations, and summaries. It also allows you to look up the meaning of words found in these inscriptions and check where, when, and under whose regime they were used the most.

Hover your cursor over Tamil-Brahmi letters to find their contemporary Tamil equivalents, an aid for enthusiasts to identify and potentially read the script. Add image and word mapping to the mix, and an embedded interactive map that allows you to locate stone inscriptions. Now imagine all this data, found in the published books of the state and research scholars, made easily searchable and readable online, for free.

There’s no need to imagine it. Udhayam.in already exists.