Sundari Silks launches Mathapu collection for Deepavali

Colourful rangolis and flower hangings added a festive charm to the cafetria, Kaapi Kadai, and decorative pieces holding diyas brought in the warmth of Deepavali. Meanwhile, a melodious singer set the tone for the event at Sundari Silks’ Adyar store, which was transformed into a festive space for the launch of its Deepavali special annual collection, Mathappu, on Saturday.

Unlike its previous Mathappu collections, which largely drew inspiration from festival-themed elements, the management decided to take a different route this year. This year, it is a vintage-inspired collection that revisits traditional colours, prints, and designs while giving them a contemporary appeal. Manmohan Ram, managing partner of Sundari Silks, shared that the idea came from his wife, who wanted to explore a vintage theme, putting together a collection that would be “timeless.”