Sundari Silks launches Mathapu collection for Deepavali

Colourful rangolis and flower hangings added a festive charm to the cafetria, Kaapi Kadai, and decorative pieces holding diyas brought in the warmth of Deepavali. Meanwhile, a melodious singer set the tone for the event at Sundari Silks’ Adyar store, which was transformed into a festive space for the launch of its Deepavali special annual collection, Mathappu, on Saturday.
Unlike its previous Mathappu collections, which largely drew inspiration from festival-themed elements, the management decided to take a different route this year. This year, it is a vintage-inspired collection that revisits traditional colours, prints, and designs while giving them a contemporary appeal. Manmohan Ram, managing partner of Sundari Silks, shared that the idea came from his wife, who wanted to explore a vintage theme, putting together a collection that would be “timeless.”
While staying true to the original aesthetic was important, arriving at the right colour combinations required some experimentation. “Some of the colours popular back then are not in fashion right now, and the combinations are also very bright. So, we had to find a middle ground and see which vintage colours would work even today,” he said.
The collection features around ten designs, with a range of traditional patterns and prints. Priced between `18,000 and `25,000, the collection is an invitation to rediscover styles that have stood the test of time. “Vintage saris never go out of fashion. You can wear them at any point in time, and they always look good when styled right. The idea is to bring back the appeal of vintage saris and encourage younger customers to experiment with them,” he added.
The showcase also offered visitors a glimpse into the wider range of craftsmanship at Sundari Silks. Under its Chitram collection, the store displayed different forms of textile work, including hand painting, screen printing, digital printing, hand block printing, embroidery, and traditional weaving techniques.
For visitors, the brand that has consistently maintained its own identity over the years, “stood out for their class and sophistication rather than following every passing trend,” shares Kavitha M. For her, Mathappu lived up to its name, with every sari carrying its own spark. She also felt that the collection was one that would remain relevant beyond the festive season — the brand’s intention with the collection as well.
Sundari Silks hopes to bring traditional aesthetics to a new generation while continuing to celebrate the craftsmanship.