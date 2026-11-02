Week after son held in POCSO case, Chennai man arrested for harassment of minor

CHENNAI: A 61-year-old man from Ennore was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday on charges of sexually harassing a seven-year-old girl in June. The arrest followed a complaint by the girl’s mother, which was filed after the man’s son was arrested last week in a separate Pocso case involving a two-and-a-half-year-old girl.

According to the Ennore All Women Police, the accused was identified as Desingh (61), a former fisherman. The police said the incident took place on June 1, and the girl’s mother stated in her complaint that Desingh had misbehaved with her daughter.

The two families had initially tried to settle the matter at a community gathering, and no police complaint was lodged at the time. After Desingh’s son was arrested in another case, the woman came forward and approached the Ennore police with a complaint against his father, the police said. The police registered a case against Desingh and, after an inquiry, he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Desingh’s son, Ranjith Kumar (32), was arrested by the All Women Police on charges of sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl. The child was admitted to a hospital for treatment after the incident, which triggered outrage in the neighbourhood.

Plaint filed after accused’s son held in another case

The two families had initially tried to settle the matter at a community gathering, and no police complaint was lodged at the time. After Desingh’s son was arrested in another case, the girl’s mother came forward and approached the Ennore police.