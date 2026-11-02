Why are traditional Indian game names not so creative?

Very often, when I conduct an event and we’re playing a game, people will stop and ask me, “What’s the name of the game?” It’s a question that always makes me smile, because, for some reason, although our ancestors created wonderful games, they were not very creative when it came to naming those games.

When you look at the sheer range of games they came up with, it is staggering. There was a wide variety: dice games, strategy games, or both, where choice and chance came together; games of alignment of different types, three in a row, four in a row, three in a row with all kinds of varying boards; hunt games, asymmetric games; battlefield games and race games of so many different varieties, where game pieces start in different places and end in the same place, start at the same place and end in different places, or move in opposite directions.

Somehow, when it came to naming the games, the creativity disappeared. Why?