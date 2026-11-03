6 Lakh to leave Chennai per day for Deepavali from Thursday

CHENNAI: Around 6 lakh passengers are expected to leave Chennai every day from Thursday ahead of Deepavali, prompting the railways and the state transport department to step up preparations with additional special trains and buses. While Southern Railway has announced special trains to several destinations, the state transport department has increased the daily reservation quota for government buses from 1.35 lakh to 2 lakh.

Based on the carrying capacity of existing public transport services, trains departing from Chennai Central, Egmore and Tambaram are expected to carry around 3.65 lakh passengers daily. Government buses are likely to ferry another 1.75 lakh, while private omni buses are expected to cater to the remaining 60,000 passengers.

Southern Railway on Monday announced special trains from Chennai to Kanniyakumari, Sengottai, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvananthapuram and other destinations. The state transport department, meanwhile, is finalising arrangements to operate additional special buses from November 5.

Transport department secretary L Nirmal Raj said the number of additional buses had been finalised and an official announcement would be made soon. “The daily reservation quota for TNSTC and SETC buses has been increased from 1.35 lakh to two lakh. Between November 5 and 7, a total of 79,414 passengers have booked tickets so far. Of these, 39,100 bookings were made for November 6 alone,” he said.