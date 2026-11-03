96 old quarters to make way for proposed secretariat complex in Chennai

CHENNAI: The TNHB has floated a tender to demolish 96 old rental quarters and other buildings at Foreshore Estate in Pattinapakkam, the proposed site for the new secretariat complex.

The successful bidder will have to remove the structures up to ground level, clear the debris and level the site within 75 days. The buildings, spread across 3.82 acres, will be cleared owing to their age, TNHB sources said.

Meanwhile, government sources pointed out that the TNHB and the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) normally float tenders for demolition and reconstruction of buildings. Floating tenders exclusively for demolition, without a corresponding reconstruction component, is a rare occurrence, they said.

The move comes amid preparations for the proposed Assembly-cum-secretariat complex at Foreshore Estate. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has approved the reclassification of 21.37 acres in the area from various existing land-use categories to commercial use.

The proposed secretariat complex is expected to have a built-up area of around 20 lakh sq ft and is estimated to cost Rs 1,200 crore. The government has asked the public works department to prepare a detailed project report and cost estimates.