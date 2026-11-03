Chennai-Pondy ferry plan gains wind in its sails

CHENNAI:The state government is exploring the possibility of launching a passenger ferry service connecting Chennai, Mamallapuram and Puducherry to promote coastal tourism and provide an alternative mode of transport along the east coast. The Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB) has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from ferry operators to assess the feasibility of the proposed service and gauge private-sector interest.

According to sources, prospective operators have been asked to suggest suitable vessels, passenger capacity, service frequency and realistic demand for the route. Their inputs will help the maritime board assess the commercial and operational viability of the project before taking it forward.

The initiative envisages connecting three major tourism destinations along the Bay of Bengal as an integrated coastal tourism circuit. The project is proposed to be developed in coordination with the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments, port authorities and other regulatory agencies, sources said.

However, its viability will depend on passenger demand, ticket fares, journey time, operational reliability and seasonal variations. The number of days vessels can operate through the year and the competitiveness of sea travel against road transport will also be key considerations.

The proposed route passes through the open waters of the Bay of Bengal, where sea conditions vary during the southwest and northeast monsoons. TNMB has, therefore, asked operators to assess the operating conditions and recommend vessels suited to the prevailing sea conditions.