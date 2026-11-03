Chennai-Pondy ferry plan gains wind in its sails

CHENNAI:The state government is exploring the possibility of launching a passenger ferry service connecting Chennai, Mamallapuram and Puducherry to promote coastal tourism and provide an alternative mode of transport along the east coast. The Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB) has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from ferry operators to assess the feasibility of the proposed service and gauge private-sector interest.
According to sources, prospective operators have been asked to suggest suitable vessels, passenger capacity, service frequency and realistic demand for the route. Their inputs will help the maritime board assess the commercial and operational viability of the project before taking it forward.
The initiative envisages connecting three major tourism destinations along the Bay of Bengal as an integrated coastal tourism circuit. The project is proposed to be developed in coordination with the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments, port authorities and other regulatory agencies, sources said.
However, its viability will depend on passenger demand, ticket fares, journey time, operational reliability and seasonal variations. The number of days vessels can operate through the year and the competitiveness of sea travel against road transport will also be key considerations.
The proposed route passes through the open waters of the Bay of Bengal, where sea conditions vary during the southwest and northeast monsoons. TNMB has, therefore, asked operators to assess the operating conditions and recommend vessels suited to the prevailing sea conditions.
A major infrastructure hurdle is the absence of a passenger vessel berthing facility at Mamallapuram. Any new infrastructure would require statutory, environmental and heritage clearances, given the town’s status as a major heritage destination, sources said.
Chennai Port has an existing cruise passenger terminal at the West Quay of Dr Ambedkar Dock. Spread over 4,103 square metres, it can handle around 800 passengers an hour and accommodate vessels up to 340 metres long, with a maximum available draft of 11 metres. These are the terminal’s maximum handling limits and not specific requirements for the proposed service.
Puducherry Port has an existing 150-metre-long quay that can accommodate passenger vessels with a draft of up to two metres. Interested operators have until December 1 to submit their responses through the state e-procurement portal via tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app.