Corporate shuttle service to cover Porur Bypass metro

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has extended its corporate shuttle service from One Paramount to Porur Bypass metro station on the newly opened Yellow Line, giving employees another option to access the metro network.

The service, flagged off on Monday is in addition to the existing shuttle link between One Paramount and Alandur metro station, allowing employees to reach the metro through either station.

The shuttles will be 17+1-seater air-conditioned tempo travellers operated by New Travel Lines Pvt Ltd. Passengers can book tickets through Chennai metro rail app, track vehicles and check estimated arrival times.

CMRL is introducing the Porur Bypass service as a pilot to assess employee response and ridership. It may add vehicles and increase trip frequency depending on demand.

Flagging off the service, CMRL director (systems and operations) Manoj Goyal said corporate Metro Connect services could encourage more people to use public transport and ease traffic congestion, particularly around major employment hubs.

CMRL has invited IT parks, corporate campuses, educational institutions, industrial parks, hospitals and special economic zones across Chennai to partner with it to provide customised first- and last-mile transport services. Interested organisations can contact CMRL’s Last Mile Connectivity team at lmc@cmrl.in.