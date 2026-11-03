Cyclone Murusu threat looms over Chennai as heavy rain, squally winds forecast

CHENNAI: Several other parts of north Chennai, including Sathangadu, Ennore, and Basin Bridge, recorded 11-13 cm. Puzhal and Ice House received 8 cm and 9 cm, respectively. On Tuesday, moderate rainfall is likely over north TN, while the Nilgiris may receive heavy rain.
The rainfall activity is expected to shift towards southern districts later in the week. Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Theni and Dindigul on November 5 Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and several Cauvery Delta districts were issued heavy rain warning for November 6.
The IMD has warned of squally winds reaching 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Puducherry.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the north TN and Puducherry coasts until the morning of November 4.
A 30-member NDRF team has been stationed in Thiruvottiyur as Manali and Thiruvottiyur are expected to receive heavy overnight rain. Flight operations at Chennai Airport were disrupted on Monday, with 11 services cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. Chennai received an average of 7.60 cm of rain between Sunday evening and Monday morning.
Cyclone Murasu, which intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, south of Ongole, from Monday midnight to the early hours of Tuesday. The cyclone may bring heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, particularly Chennai and its neighbouring districts.
The system is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph. After landfall, it is likely to continue moving west-northwestwards, weakening into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning, a deep depression by Tuesday night, and a depression by Wednesday.
The storm is expected to spare Tamil Nadu from a direct landfall but its influence will bring widespread rainfall, particularly over northern districts. Chennai and Tiruvallur have been receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall over the last two days.
As per the rainfall received in last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Chennai had already received substantial rainfall, with Kadapakkam and Parrys recording 15 cm each, followed by Manali New Town and Manali with 14 cm each.