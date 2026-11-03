Cyclone Murusu threat looms over Chennai as heavy rain, squally winds forecast

CHENNAI: Several other parts of north Chennai, including Sathangadu, Ennore, and Basin Bridge, recorded 11-13 cm. Puzhal and Ice House received 8 cm and 9 cm, respectively. On Tuesday, moderate rainfall is likely over north TN, while the Nilgiris may receive heavy rain.

The rainfall activity is expected to shift towards southern districts later in the week. Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Theni and Dindigul on November 5 Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and several Cauvery Delta districts were issued heavy rain warning for November 6.

The IMD has warned of squally winds reaching 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Puducherry.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the north TN and Puducherry coasts until the morning of November 4.

A 30-member NDRF team has been stationed in Thiruvottiyur as Manali and Thiruvottiyur are expected to receive heavy overnight rain. Flight operations at Chennai Airport were disrupted on Monday, with 11 services cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. Chennai received an average of 7.60 cm of rain between Sunday evening and Monday morning.