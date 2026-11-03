Mylapore, Triplicane fishermen to boycott meeting on proposed Chennai secretariat

CHENNAI: The controversy over the proposed construction of a new secretariat near Pattinapakkam has flared up again, with fishermen from Mylapore and Triplicane deciding to boycott a government-organised consultation meeting scheduled for Tuesday, alleging that the fisheries department failed to formally invite all the affected fishing villages.

The decision comes amid growing opposition to the project, with the fishermen also condemning the TNHB’s move to invite tenders for demolishing 96 rental tenements at Foreshore Estate in Mylapore, a 3.82-acre site that they have been demanding be allocated for their rehabilitation.

The consultation meeting is scheduled to be held at the Chennai collectorate at 10 am. However, the fishermen said the information about the meeting was conveyed orally through a fisheries inspector from the assistant director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare’s office at Neelankarai, instead of a formal written communication being sent to all the affected village representatives.

“How can the government hold a consultation on such a sensitive project without formally inviting all the affected fishing villages? The information was conveyed orally. We have not received any written invitation,” said K Bharathi, a fishermen’s leader.

At a meeting held on Sunday evening, the village representatives from Mullikuppam to Mattankuppam unanimously decided not to attend Tuesday’s meeting. They clarified that they were not opposed to consultations but wanted the government to follow proper procedures and ensure that all affected villages were represented.