North Chennai on alert as Murasu nears coast

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday put Thiruvottiyur and Manali on alert for heavy overnight rain as Cyclone Murasu approached the south Andhra Pradesh coast, with NDRF and SDRF teams mobilised as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Chennai International Airport were disrupted on Monday, with 11 services cancelled due to adverse weather conditions triggered by the cyclone, according to airport sources.

GCC commissioner GS Sameeran said the cyclone was expected to make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur between 11.30 pm on Monday and 3 am on Tuesday. Though a direct impact on Chennai or Tamil Nadu was not expected, its outer bands could bring strong winds and rain to coastal areas, he said.

“Thiruvottiyur and Manali will be our focus areas. We have instructed our GCC field staff to take precautionary measures. Additional equipment was also being provided,” Sameeran told reporters on Monday.

A 30-member NDRF team from Arakkonam has been stationed at Ramanathapuram in Thiruvottiyur equipped with diving gear, life jackets, lifebuoys and emergency medical equipment. SDRF teams have also been mobilised as backup.

As far as flight operations are concerned, Tiruchy was the worst affected, with four IndiGo flights cancelled, grounding both daily round trips. These were 6E7357 and 6E7363 from Chennai, and 6E7358 and 6E7364 from Tiruchy.

Three flights connecting Chennai and Vijayawada were also cancelled — 6E7304 and 6E7306 arriving in Chennai, and 6E7305 departing for Vijayawada. Rajahmundry and Kadapa also saw two cancellations each, effectively grounding one round trip on both routes. Of the 11 cancellations, five were departures from Chennai and six were inbound flights, airport sources said.