Peepal tree gets uprooted at TNEB HQ, crushes 10 vehicles

CHENNAI: A decades-old peepal tree got uprooted at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) headquarters on Monday, but a major mishap was narrowly averted. A car parked beneath the tree was crushed under its branches, leaving its driver trapped inside.

The driver sustained minor injuries to his left arm. He was rescued by emergency personnel who broke open the car door and rushed him to a hospital. Around 10 cars and two-wheelers were severely damaged in the incident. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The Greater Chennai Police said the tree was uprooted due to heavy rain and clearing operations were under way.

Recalling the frightening moments, Ganesh, a car driver who witnessed the incident, told TNIE, “I was sitting inside my car when I suddenly heard a loud noise. The tree started getting uprooted, and I panicked.” He said security personnel and TNEB staff rushed to the spot. “I noticed a driver trapped inside his car. Several people rushed to his rescue,” he added.

The spot where the tree stood is one of the busiest areas on the TNEB premises, with a canteen, parking facilities, and several association offices located nearby. However, the area was relatively free of people at the time of the incident, averting a major tragedy.

For some employees, the tree’s fall is an emotional loss. A woman engineer working on the premises told TNIE, “Every day, I would water the tree before starting my work. Today, it is no more.”