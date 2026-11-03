Senior journalist M Bharat dies of heart attack at 48

CHENNAI: A senior journalist and news anchor, M Bharat Kumar (48), died of a heart attack on Monday. He was the Associate Editor of News Today and was associated with Maalai Murasu TV as a newsreader and moderator of political debates.

Bharat Kumar began his career as a reporter with News Today, where cinema was among his primary areas of interest, alongside sports and other subjects.

Over the years, he rose through the ranks to become the evening newspaper’s Associate Editor. He was also a prominent political correspondent and regularly participated in political debates.

For several years, he had been associated with Maalai Murasu TV as a newsreader and moderator of political debates. He is survived by his wife and son. His mortal remains were cremated at the Adambakkam Cremation Ground in Chennai. The Chennai Press Club condoled his death, recalling his long association with journalism.