Chennai gang uses app to mimic woman, lures youth and hacks him

CHENNAI: The Peerkankaranai police arrested a five-member gang, including a juvenile, on Monday for allegedly luring a 24-year-old man using a woman’s voice on a mobile application, demanding Rs 10,000 from him and hacking him with machetes when he escaped.

The accused were identified as Harish (23), Anbarasu (21), Abhishek (19), Ajith (18) and a 17-year-old boy. Anbarasu allegedly impersonated a woman’s voice to lure Nitish Kumar of Kallakurichi, who had moved to Chennai for a delivery job.

After contacting a number on a private app, Kumar was asked to come to Kurinji Nagar in West Tambaram where the accused surrounded him and demanded money.

When he fled, the gang allegedly rammed their two-wheelers into him near a petrol pump on Kishkinta Road and hacked him with machetes. Kumar was subsequently admitted to the Tambaram government hospital, sources said.

Based on CCTV footage and a tip-off, the police arrested the gang near Kadaperi and seized two machetes and two motorcycles. While the four adults were remanded to the Central Prison, Puzhal, the juvenile was sent to an observation home.