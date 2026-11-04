GCC, Metro Water plan checks to curb sewage discharge into SWDs

CHENNAI: Amid concerns over the discharge of sewage into the city’s storm water drains, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner GS Sameeran on Tuesday directed zonal-level officials to identify, plug and block such outlets discharging into the SWD network and roads through joint inspections with the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

The GCC and CMWSSB officials have also been directed to maintain a joint register documenting the locations of sewage discharge, inspection findings, details of blocked illegal connections, and fines levied or collected to ensure continuous follow-up. Building owners will also be guided to obtain authorised sewage connections through the CMWSSB.

The penalties will be imposed as per the approved council resolution in June 2025. While ordinary residential buildings flouting norms will attract a fine of Rs 10,000, the penalty for commercial buildings in the same category is Rs 25,000.

For special buildings, the fines areRs 50,000 for residential properties and Rs 1 lakh for commercial establishments. Multi-storeyed residential buildings will be fined Rs 2 lakh, while commercial multi-storeyed buildings will attract a penalty of Rs 5 lakh.

Further, each zonal officer from the 15 zones has also been directed to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate between the GCC and CMWSSB officials. All fines collected will be immediately updated on the GCC app.

A corporation official told TNIE that while the provision to impose fines already exists, penalties have so far been levied only when illegal connections are identified. The civic body will now undertake door-to-door inspections by officials in each division to identify and prevent such connections, the official said.