Quick bites of sweet treats: Chennai brand offers a curated range of bite-size fudges

Talking about the brand’s origin, Pooja observes that everybody, especially post-pandemic, is in an internet bubble of “what is good for you and what is not” and finding a balance in what they indulge in. “As a mom, I realised my own kids and nephews preferred smaller bites of treats of caramels and chocolates versus cakes, opposed to what we grew up with. We also saw a change at the bakery itself. The consumers wanted cakes for their celebrations but started ordering smaller sizes as they don’t want too much of it. So we decided to make bite-size our primary goal at Inippu,” she says.

The brand’s signature product is their original recipe fudge, developed after extensive experimentation. Pooja recalls spending two to three months working on the recipes at her house with the help of her close circle, conducting 60 trials, and taking it to a commercial kitchen only after she was satisfied. The recipe subsequently underwent several modifications to improve its shelf life, which now stands at nine months following third-party testing by an FSSA affiliate.